City of Fayetteville accepting applications for childcare assistance program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More information tonight on a new City of Fayetteville program aimed at easing the burden of childcare costs.

A childcare assistance program approved by the Fayetteville City Council will help families who are low to moderate income by paying for 12 months of childcare. The city will set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to create this program.

“We were hearing that a lot of families are struggling to get back on track. And childcare is a huge load. So, when families are already having challenges with all of all that we're seeing in the economy, and then you put on top of that, the childcare expense,” said Yolanda Fields.

Yolanda Fields is the city’s community resources director. She says to be eligible, families must make 80% or less of the median income. For example, a family of four is eligible if their annual household income is $66,950 or less.

“This is going to be a multifaceted benefit to the community, not only will it be helping the families in need who need to pay for the childcare, but it is going to be an influx of funding to our service providers that provide childcare,” she said.

The city will send payments directly to each family's childcare center and those centers must be licensed with the City of Fayetteville and within city limits. Fields says so far, more than 30 people have requested applications.

“We will take applications until we have fully committed the entire dollar amount. Because with each approved application, there's a commitment of funding for a duration of time, and usually, it's going to be the 12 months. So, once we have committed those dollars to Family A, then we'll keep committing until we've committed the entire 500,000,” she said.

If the city uses up all $500,000 for the program they can go back to the city council and ask for more funding. To apply you can call, email or visit the community resources office to request an application.

