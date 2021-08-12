Artists wanted for new murals in downtown Fayetteville

As part of the Archibald Yell improvements, the City of Fayetteville is asking artists to submit proposals for two new murals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is calling for proposals from artists who are interested in creating murals near downtown Fayetteville.

Two murals are being proposed for the retaining wall that runs from Rock St. to S. Block Ave. along the west side of Archibald Yell with one mural to be displayed at each end.

The theme of the murals, selected by the Arts Council, is “Experience the Adventure of Fayetteville!” The Arts Council will select and work with the artist or artists who are chosen.

Interested artists are asked to submit a portfolio of past works and qualifications for review by the Fayetteville Arts Council. Four artists will be selected and paid $500 each to receive feedback and prepare in-depth sketches of their proposal for the project. The council will then select one or two artists to complete the murals.

The submittals are due by 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

A non-mandatory, pre-proposal conference for the project will be held via Zoom during the next Arts Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. Registration for this meeting will become available on Friday, Dec. 10.

The Archibald Yell improvement murals are part of the planned and Fayetteville voter-approved 2019 Transportation Bond.

