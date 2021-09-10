Fayetteville Auto Park provides lunch to area first responders in honor of 9/11

The auto park has provided lunch to local first responders every year since 2001.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Auto Park has provided lunch to area first responders every year since the terrorist attacks occurred on September 11, 2001.

Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) says they are always humbled and truly honored to be a part of this event.

"It reminds us of the sacrifices not just made on that beautiful September day 20 years ago but the sacrifices that first responders have made in the past and will have to make in the future," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

FPD shared photos via Facebook writing, "Pictured below are just a handful of the men and woman in our area that would drop everything at a moment's notice to put themselves in harm's way to help someone else."