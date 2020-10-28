Fayetteville residents come up with creative ways to celebrate Halloween while social distancing

One woman will be sending candy down a chute, and one neighborhood is having a Halloween parade.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Halloween is definitely going to look different this year because of COVID-19.

“It’s my absolute favorite holiday. I love Halloween. I dress up every year. I’ve had some very elaborate costumes,” Carol Waddle said.

One Halloween Fayetteville resident, Carol Waddle, will be sending candy down a chute her family made out of carpet rolls.

“I spray painted them black, and I decorated them with tools and lights, and away we go, and that’s how it ended up. We’re going to tape two of those together and shoot that candy right down from the balcony to the sidewalk,” she said.

Waddle knows kids have to be disappointed and wanted to make sure kids in her neighborhood didn’t miss out on this Halloween.

“We’re just going to offer one that will be safe, and they won’t have to touch anything, they can just hold their sacks down the chute, and away it will come, and if they need to go home and sanitize it, then they can do that, and it will still be great fun, and I’ll get to see my trick-or-treaters,” she said.

In west Fayetteville, the Villages of Sloanbrooke are having a Halloween parade. Amber DeKoker says they encourage kids and families to dress up and stand in their front yards or sidewalks to watch the parade.

“For those wanting to be in the vehicle and actually be in the parade, we have a starting route for those wanting to be a part of it, kind of like grandparents, my mom and dad are coming down and family and friends that would typically hand out candy. They’ll drive thru the neighborhood, and when they see the kiddos, they’ll throw out candy,” she said.

DeKoker says her son was a newborn last Halloween, so they really wanted to do something as a family this Halloween while still following social distancing guidelines.