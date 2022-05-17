Fayetteville ranks No. 7 on U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’

To determine its ranking, the publication uses data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and internal sources.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the seventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Fayetteville, Arkansas as one of its top 10 Best Places to Live in the United States.

The city that's home to the University of Arkansas and dozens of local businesses ranked No. 7.

To determine its ranking, the publication uses data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and internal sources. The 150 rankings are based on the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration.

Fayetteville ranked No. 8 in Cheapest Places to Live, No. 18 in Fastest-Growing Places and No. 83 in Best Places to Retire.

Out of 10, the city received an overall score of 6.7, a 6.8 for quality of life and a value of 8.3.

Fayetteville has appeared in the top 10 since 2016.

Click here to view all of the rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.