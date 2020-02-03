Fayetteville announces spring 2020 bulky waste clean up events

Clean-up events provide an opportunity for Fayetteville residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash cart.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection Division has announced the 2020 Spring Bulky Waste Clean-Up dates.

Clean-up events provide an opportunity for Fayetteville residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash cart.

The City hosts eight Bulky Waste Clean-Ups each year – four in the spring and four in the fall. There are two drop-off locations for each event.

The clean-up events are open to Fayetteville residents but you must bring a recent copy of your water bill to verify your residency.

Bulky Waste Clean-Up Dates and Locations:

E-Waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow location ONLY during each of the clean-up events.

Ward 1 on Saturday, March 14; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot (1367 S. Beechwood Avenue)

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Ward 2 on Saturday, March 21; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church (764 W. North Street) back parking lot

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Ward 3 on Saturday, April 18; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary (3050 Old Missouri Road)

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Paper Shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location only from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ward 4 on Saturday, April 25; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Holcomb Elementary (2900 N. Salem Road)

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the City’s website here.

For more information, please contact the Recycling & Trash Collection Office at 479-575-8398 or visit us at www.recyclesomething.org.