Fayetteville announces spring 2020 bulky waste clean up events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection Division has announced the 2020 Spring Bulky Waste Clean-Up dates.
Clean-up events provide an opportunity for Fayetteville residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash cart.
The City hosts eight Bulky Waste Clean-Ups each year – four in the spring and four in the fall. There are two drop-off locations for each event.
The clean-up events are open to Fayetteville residents but you must bring a recent copy of your water bill to verify your residency.
Bulky Waste Clean-Up Dates and Locations:
E-Waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow location ONLY during each of the clean-up events.
Ward 1 on Saturday, March 14; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
- Shaver Foods parking lot (1367 S. Beechwood Avenue)
- Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)
Ward 2 on Saturday, March 21; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
- St. James Baptist Church (764 W. North Street) back parking lot
- Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)
Ward 3 on Saturday, April 18; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
- Butterfield Trail Elementary (3050 Old Missouri Road)
- Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)
Paper Shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location only from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ward 4 on Saturday, April 25; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
- Holcomb Elementary (2900 N. Salem Road)
- Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)
Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the City’s website here.
For more information, please contact the Recycling & Trash Collection Office at 479-575-8398 or visit us at www.recyclesomething.org.
Boston Mountain Solid Waste District operates a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center and a tire trailer at 2615 Brink Drive. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch) and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. The contact phone number is 479-846-3005.