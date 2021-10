All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will be up to date on all of their vaccines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you're looking to expand your family with a new furry friend, Fayetteville Animal Services has just the pet for you.

The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs through Saturday, Oct. 23.

To find out how to adopt a dog, and view adoptable dog photos, click here.