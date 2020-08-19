Fayetteville adopts resolution declaring racism as public health emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday (Aug. 18) in favor of adopting a resolution that declares racism as a public health emergency.
Prior to the vote, Mayor Lioneld Jordan said, "What's important about the resolution to me, it's going to open up discussion on poverty, health issues, mental health concerns, workforce training, living wages and when we get to the end of this I believe we will be a better people, a better city. And we'll be on a better course for the future of our children and our children's children."
The mayor's African American Advisory Council proposed the resolution.
It calls for the City to support steps toward combating racism.