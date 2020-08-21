x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Father drowns while saving 3-year-old at Long Lake in Poteau

Crews have recovered the man's body and are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive.
Credit: KFSM

POTEAU, Okla. — A father drowned saving his 3-year-old child at a Poteau lake Friday (Aug. 21).

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, a man and woman rented a pontoon boat on Long Lake in Poteau. 

Edwards says a 3-year-old child went overboard and the father jumped in to save them. He was able to place the child back on the boat but went under and drowned.

Edwards says they have recovered the man's body and are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive.

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office went onto the water to pull the family back to shore.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Fort Smith 5-year-old drowns in family's pool

RELATED: Crews have now found the body of missing Carroll County swimmer