Father-daughter duo volunteers for medical professional driving service in winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — For many, winter weather brings on the snow days, meaning working from home or virtual learning. For medical professionals like doctors and nurses it’s just another day at work but add the uncertainty of getting to work safely. That’s where Angels on Ice comes in.

Angels on Ice is a ridesharing company that provides rides to medical professionals who need transportation to and from work. When roads haven’t cleared, a service like this is necessary for essential workers.

“Well if they couldn’t get to work we would be unable to provide some of the services to care for our patients, that’s very well needed. And probably wouldn’t be able to work,” Michele Reeves with Mercy Hospital said.

As of Thursday afternoon, 25 Mercy nurses alone used the service to get to work. And if weren’t for Angels on Ice the hospital would have been 25 nurses short.

Jason Winchester is the ride coordinator, he acts as a liaison between drivers and medical professionals in need of a ride. The hub that receives ride requests sends Winchester each message so that he can delegate assignments to volunteer drivers. He said this is more than just lending a hand.

“There’s nothing scarier than showing up hurt, sick, and not having enough people there to take care of you,” Jason said.

A father-daughter volunteer duo agrees, that this is about getting patients the proper care. James and Grace Higley say they’ve been volunteering for about 11 years. James says he took Grace on her first ride when she was 6 years old and it was a way for them to spend time together. Now it’s become their winter sport as James drives and Grace gives directions.

“As she’s grown older she’s helped me navigate, helped me through the texting and figuring out where things are and the texting… We just fell in love with doing it. Can’t wait for the snow to come every year,” James said.

While they grew to love their favorite winter sport, Grace also grew to appreciate the blessings she’s had.

“It’s important to share our blessings with our community,” Grace said.