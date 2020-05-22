Deadly motorcycle accident in Leflore County

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday (May 21) and was not discovered until 7:10 a.m. on Friday (May 22).

The accident occurred on State Highway 1 in Oklahoma, 10 miles east of U.S. 259 in Leflore county.

42-year-old Joshua Lee Hewitt, of McKinney, TX, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the road in a curve and hit a tree.

Hewitt died of multiple injuries at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, the cause of the accident was unsafe speed on a curve.

The odor of alcohol was present, according to the report.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Brandon Johnson and assisted by Trooper Joe Nichols and Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.

This report is based on the trooper’s investigation of the collision.