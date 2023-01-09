Fatal motorcycle crash in Sebastian County leaves 1 dead

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety identifies the man as 34-year-old David Vandever of Lavaca.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A fatal crash left one person dead in Sebastian County on Sunday, Sept. 3 at around 7 a.m., according to a crash report.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety identifies the man as 34-year-old David Vandever of Lavaca. He was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the crash took place.

The report states Vandever was driving north on Highway 255 when he "failed to negotiate a curve." He crossed the center line and drove off the road hitting "two highway signs and then a tree."

Vandever did not survive the crash.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device