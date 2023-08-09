x
Motorcycle-involved crash leaves 1 dead in Fayetteville | Here's what we know

The crash took place on Mt. Comfort Road and Woodlark Lane according to FPD.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

The motorcycle-involved crash took place on Mt. Comfort Road and Woodlark Lane according to FPD. 

An investigation is underway and the victim has yet to be identified.

