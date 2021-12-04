x
Local News

Fatal crash claims life of 21-year-old from Greenwood

The accident happened in Havana at 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

HAVANA, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A fatal crash on Sunday (April 11) took the life of one in Yell County.

The accident happened in Havana at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, claiming the life of 21-year-old Brecken Cook of Greenwood.

According to a fatal crash report, Cook was headed west on Hwy. 10 and crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a tree.

Road conditions were dry and clear, according to the report.

Next of kin has been notified, and the victim’s body is being held at Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.

Editor's Note: Arkansas State Police's fatality report incorrectly lists the gender of the victim. 

