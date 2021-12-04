Fatal crash claims life of 21-year-old from Greenwood

The accident happened in Havana at 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

HAVANA, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A fatal crash on Sunday (April 11) took the life of one in Yell County.

The accident happened in Havana at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, claiming the life of 21-year-old Brecken Cook of Greenwood.

According to a fatal crash report, Cook was headed west on Hwy. 10 and crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a tree.

Road conditions were dry and clear, according to the report.

Next of kin has been notified, and the victim’s body is being held at Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.