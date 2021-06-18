The accident happened on Highway 112 just east of Goodwin Lane outside of Poteau.

POTEAU, Okla. — Multiple fatalities were reported in a crash that happened in LeFlore County Friday (June 17) morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says the accident involved two vehicles, and five people were killed.

Those killed include Charles L. Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith, Jill M. Drushal, 53, of Fort Smith, a 15-year-old from Fort Smith, a 15-year-old from Greenwood and Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood.

In April, Aaron Gamble was announced as the new Greenwood High School principal. He also served as a football coach, bus driver, assistant principal of Greenwood Junior High and principal of Greenwood Junior High. He also served as a reserve officer for the Greenwood Police Department.

The road was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half as crews cleared the scene.

According to OHP, Charles Drushal was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Highway 112 and the Greenwood teen was driving southbound in a Chevrolet Traverse. The OHP report states that Drushal went left-of-center in his lane and struck the vehicle driven by the Greenwood teen head-on.