x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

74-year-old Green Forest woman killed in Carroll County after being struck by vehicle

A fatality report from state police states that Linda Bloomquist crossed in front of a vehicle and was struck and killed.

OAK GROVE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police report that a 74-year-old woman from Green Forest died Wednesday, Nov. 11, after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 103 in Carroll County. 

A fatality report from state police states that Linda Bloomquist crossed in front of a vehicle and was struck and killed. 

Investigators did not release a reason as to why Bloomquist might have been crossing the highway on foot at the time of the crash. 

Road conditions at the time of the crash are labeled as dry, and the weather was clear. 

There were no other injures reported at the scene. 

Bloomquist's body is being held at the Nelson Funeral Home in Berryville. 

RELATED: 19-year-old dies in drug-related single-vehicle crash involving three teens

RELATED: Semi collision claims one life on I-40 in Oklahoma, traffic stalled for hours