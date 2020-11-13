74-year-old Green Forest woman killed in Carroll County after being struck by vehicle

A fatality report from state police states that Linda Bloomquist crossed in front of a vehicle and was struck and killed.

OAK GROVE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police report that a 74-year-old woman from Green Forest died Wednesday, Nov. 11, after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 103 in Carroll County.

Investigators did not release a reason as to why Bloomquist might have been crossing the highway on foot at the time of the crash.

Road conditions at the time of the crash are labeled as dry, and the weather was clear.

There were no other injures reported at the scene.