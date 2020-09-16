Two people dead after head-on collision in rural Sebastian County

Two people are dead following a head-on collision in southwest Sebastian County Wednesday morning.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are dead following a head-on collision in southwest Sebastian County Wednesday (Sep. 16) morning.

Around 8:00 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office was alerted about a head-on collision in the 9400 block of Gap Road in Sebastian County.

After emergency crews arrived at the scene, two occupants in one of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

One of the drivers of the vehicles was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. Their medical condition is unknown, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.