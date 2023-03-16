x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street

Police report one death from a crash on Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street in Fort Smith on Thursday night.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are responding to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the intersection of Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street between a small passenger car and a pickup truck. 

Fort Smith police say the driver of the passenger car was killed, but no other injuries were reported. 

Credit: 5NEWS

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out