Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street

Police report one death from a crash on Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street in Fort Smith on Thursday night.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are responding to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the intersection of Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street between a small passenger car and a pickup truck.

Fort Smith police say the driver of the passenger car was killed, but no other injuries were reported.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

