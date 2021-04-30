Farmington Schools close early Friday due to protest near campus

Parents of students from the school have told 5NEWS the protest is over a fight that happened on campus on April 27.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Farmington Schools were let out early Friday (April 30) due to a protest near the campus.

The alert sent out to parents Friday said:

For the safety of our students we are going to dismiss school at 1:30 today. The district was made aware of a protest near campus and the safety of our students is our top priority. #Cardstudentsareworthit

Farmington Schools also released a statement Thursday that alluded to the incident that happened on campus read in part, "Farmington School District is not immune to the social issues currently affecting our nation. We will always strive to be part of the solution. Anytime improper conduct is reported, or we learn of it, the district takes immediate steps consistent with our policies to thoroughly investigate the incident and address it through disciplinary procedures and extended services."