Farmington man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting in Fayetteville

21-year-old Travean Billups faces Attempted Capital Murder charges after a shooting in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Farmington man arrested and charged with Capital Murder Sunday (June 14).

According to Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to North Club Drive in Fayetteville after reports of a shooting came in.

Murphy says one of the people involved, who was identified as a caller, told investigators he and a friend were buying drugs from Travean Billups, 21 when the incident happened.

The caller said Billups pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. A person in the vehicle physically struggled with Billups and the gun was fired, according to Murphy.

One unidentified person was shot in the hand and thigh. The other passenger drove the victim to the hospital.