Farmington High School cancels 2021 prom

The school received a directive from the Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education that it can not host prom for Spring 2021.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Farmington High School announced Friday (Jan. 29) that it will be canceling prom.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the school received a directive from the Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education that it can not host prom for Spring 2021.

"We apologize again for not being able to host such a memorable event. Again, we will include as many of our planned events as possible this year. Stay positive and GO CARDS!" the district wrote.