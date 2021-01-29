Farmington High School cancels 2021 prom

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Farmington High School announced Friday (Jan. 29) that it will be canceling prom.
According to a Facebook post from the district, the school received a directive from the Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education that it can not host prom for Spring 2021.
"We apologize again for not being able to host such a memorable event. Again, we will include as many of our planned events as possible this year. Stay positive and GO CARDS!" the district wrote.
It's unclear at this time why the departments of health and education will not allow the event.