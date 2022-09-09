Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services

Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company founded by a local couple, Jordan and Kolby Lanning.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community.

This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters

The company was created to provide a unique and innovative service to businesses and municipalities that have never been available in Arkansas before.

Dumpster Detail uses a robot-like truck to lift and sanitize the dumpster with high-temperature and high-pressure water.

Dumpster Detail was named the "2022 Startup of The Year" by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 7, 2022, at the Annual Excellence in Business awards.

Mayor Ernie Penn says he believes this service is an added value to what the City of Farmington already provides its residents and people looking to move to the area.

“We feel like this is just one more way that we can keep our city beautiful and provide a sanitary environment for everyone that lives here, so it was an easy decision to partner with Dumpster Detail.”

With the City of Farmington being the first municipality to sign on, Dumpster Detail is excited that they have decided to lead by example and are hoping that other local communities will see the value.

“In Arkansas, we pride ourselves on our state being beautiful, natural, and a place to enjoy the outdoors. Our service is simple, easy, affordable, and helps support those ideals that are so important to us as Arkansans - beautiful, clean, and healthy communities,” said Jordan Lanning, co-founder of Dumpster Detail.

