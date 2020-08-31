Farmers assess damage after history-making Tropical Storm Laura sweeps Arkansas

The National Weather Service policy was to never issue tropical storm warnings this far inland. This was the first time they had needed to.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas farmers are still calculating the damage in the wake of Tropical Storm Laura.

The storm that hit the state Thursday (Aug. 27) produced gushing rains, high winds and a multitude of tornadoes in Northeast Arkansas.

Originally a hurricane, Laura was the first storm in state history to produce a tropical storm warning in the Natural State, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos taken by extension personnel show swaths of flattened, or “lodged” plants in the heart of rice country.

Jarrod Hardke, University of Arkansas Agriculture Extension rice agronomist, said in an early round of assessments, it seems “rice damage is luckily minimal.”

“The damage appears worse in the south and lessens as you move north,” he said. “The closer to harvest the field is, the worse the impact, but cultivar, seeding rate and fertility are all impacting factors.”

