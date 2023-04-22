Farm Bureau Foundation gifts UAMS teen program $500K

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is gifting a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) program for high school students to learn about healthcare opportunities $500,000, creating the Arkansas Farm Bureau Annual Fund for Excellence.
The pledge coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Medical Applications of Science for Health, or MASH, program, a summer enrichment camp that allows teenagers to learn more about the healthcare field.
The money will be allocated for UAMS regional campuses, a news release said.
To read more on this pledge, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.
