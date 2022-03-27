Fans flock to Bud Walton Arena for Elite 8 watch party

Saturday's free watch party at Bud Walton was electric despite Razorback loss.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Palace of Mid-America was the place to be Saturday night as Razorback fans were able to enjoy a free watch party.

Thousands of fans made their way to the arena, lining up to get inside nearly three hours before Arkansas tipped-off against Duke in Saturday's Elite 8 match-up.

Fans were treated to performances by the HogWild Band, spirit squad and a live DJ.

Despite the Hogs playing in San Francisco, the atmosphere inside Bud Walton Arena was reminiscent of a home game. With cheers of joy and jeers of frustration, Razorback fans did everything they could to will their team to a Final Four appearance.

However, as the final buzzer went off, the Razorbacks found themselves on the losing end of a 78-69 game. The loss stings and fans have to wait at least one more year to party like it's 1994 - when Arkansas was the NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions.