Family suing ADH after loved one dies at Booneville Human Development Center

The family of 42-year of David Cains is suing the Arkansas Department of Health for his wrongful in June 2020 while in Booneville Human Development Center.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — A $7 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Booneville Human Development Center the family of David Cains claim he was choked to death by the center.

"We're here because I personally spent the past 16 months trying to get answers," said Cains's sister Christine McAuliffe.

McAuliffe is working with attorney Josh Gillispie to get answers on how her brother 42-year-old David Cains died while outside her family’s custody.

"He was 42 when he died," said family attorney Josh Gillispie. “He suffered from severe intellectual disability. He resided at the Booneville Human Development Center for a little over 13 years"

According to an incident report and final investigation by the state, Cains had a “behavior incident” while at lunch at 11:30 and hit employees at the center. This causing them to restrain him. Cains then began to vomit and later choked until he stopped breathing. McAuliffe believes the BHDC’s restraint led to her brother’s death.

“My brother didn’t deserve this,” McAuliffe said. “Nobody, no disabled person deserves to die at the hands that were paid to take care of them."

However, in June 2020 staff at BHDC tell a different story. Saying that while eating lunch food got stuck in David’s throat and employees tried to get the food out but were unsuccessful. Saying David later collapsed and became unresponsive.

The incident report says within 1 to 2 minutes. Logan County EMS was called, and he was transported to the hospital where he died.

"That's unacceptable, to say the least," Gillispe said.

McAuliffe still searching for answers on who is responsible for her brother's death and how it happened which is why she is suing.

"The fact that it appears that they don’t seem to care that there was a death on the hands of staff members. We were lied to," said McAuliffe.

An investigation by DHS cleared all employees and facility in Cains death.

But with similar incidents happening in 2015, the family is asking for more to be done.

"Nothing has changed there. The loss of David was not enough to get this place or DHS who operates it to make any changes to their policies. The loss of David was not enough," said Gillispe.

The employees involved in restraining Cains were placed on admin leave after the incident, with no word if they are still employed at the facility.

Our Little Rock station reached out for comment from DHS on the lawsuit and has not heard back.