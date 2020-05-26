She went to Richland Creek Wilderness Area near Central Arkansas Sunday and hasn't been heard from since.

ROGERS, Ark. — The family of a local woman is reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing member of their family.

Stacy Harrington Worrall, a NICU nurse at Mercy Rogers has been missing since Sunday (May 24) according to her family.

Stacy is 41-years-old, 5'4" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you or anyone you know went hiking in that area or have any information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts, please call Searcy County Sheriff’s Office at 870-448-2340.