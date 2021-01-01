Family safe after swift water rescue in West Fork

Several small children were in the vehicle, and family members got on top of the vehicle as they waited for first responders to arrive.

WEST FORK, Ark. — A family is safe after a swift water rescue in West Fork that occurred Friday (Jan. 1) morning.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, a family called 911 after they tried to cross rushing water that was over their driveway on Winn Road.

Several small children were in the vehicle.

Family members got on top of the vehicle as they waited for first responders to arrive.

There were no injuries.