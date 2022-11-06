Family remembers Ashley Bush

A few days after the passing of Ashley Bush and her 31-week-old baby, her family is remembering who she was and what she leaves behind.

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — A few days after the passing of Ashley Bush and her 31-week-old baby, the family remembers who she was.

"Our family would camp out at the lake the whole summer and then in the winters, we would go for wheeling in the woods or sand dunes or whatever. So we were always together growing up," said Lainey Blackburn.

Lainey Blackburn remembers growing up with her cousin Ashley Bush. Blackburn says Bush could be loud and bossy, but it's now just a part of what her family is missing about her.

"They're doing about as okay as you can be in their situation, they're devastated," said Blackburn. "It doesn't make it any better that a lot of the details that continue to come out. They're also learning that with all the rest of us, they are learning a lot of things from the news."

Julie Boone, Ashley's sister, said that due to the family's current emotional state, they designated Blackburn as the family spokesperson to continue to get out what type of person Ashley was. Blackburn herself now wondered what could've been, as a mother herself of a three-month-old.

"Just a few months ago, I was in her condition I was pregnant as well," said Blackburn. "I think it hits home a little harder because you know, I go home and rock my baby and just think about how she should be here doing the same."

Blackburn explained that out of all this chaos, some good has shown itself. Both Blackburn and Boone have shown the family's appreciation of the community support.

"The outpour of love and support that they have received. It's what's getting them through this," said Blackburn. "Even though evil is in the midst of all of this, the love and support the good outweighs the evil."

Ultimately leaving her three children, fiancé, and family with memories and a legacy.

"She leaves a very kind and gentle legacy behind in her children. You can tell how doting and caring she was, by the way her children behave and who they are," said Blackburn.

Ashley's family has set up a gofundme to help Bush's three children.

