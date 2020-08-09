Family friend of Crawford Co. plane crash victims speaks out

It was meant to be a quick flight for the Herron family ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

CHESTER, Okla. — Four family members from a Checotah, Oklahoma died in a plan crash in rural Crawford County over the weekend. Loved ones say the grief of losing them is unimaginable.

It was meant to be a quick flight for the Herron family ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

“They thought rather than drive and expose themselves to lots of different people they thought they would have Kevin fly them to see extended family for the holiday weekend,” said longtime family friend Amanda Schulz.

Loved ones of Paul, Kevin, Holly and Gavin Herron got the heartbreaking call that their plane went down during a storm Friday (Sept. 4). After searching throughout the night, rescue crews found no survivors.

Herron family 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Schulz says the pain the family feels cannot be described.

“I can’t even say every day is different... every hour is different based on a phone call or a memory or thinking you hear your husband walk in the back door I mean that’s just the way it is and so it's moment by moment right now,” she said.

Schulz says Paul was friendly and well known around the community, his son Kevin was a military veteran and loved to fly. Kevin's wife Holly and their 7-year-old son Gavin had a love for horses. She says each one of them lived life to the fullest.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash and right now the official reason why the plane went down is unknown.

In the meantime, Schulz created a GoFundMe account and says the community has shown an outpouring of support.