Family escapes house fire in Rogers

A family escaped a house fire in Rogers without injury Friday night.

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Benton County Friday (March 6) evening.

According to Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant, the call about the fire came in just after 6 p.m.

The home near Pine Ridge Drive in Rogers is a total loss, according to Whisenant.

The family of three was able to escape with no injuries.

Whisenant says the fire is primarily put out now, but some crews are still on the scene assessing the damage.

Multiple fire departments responded to the house fire.