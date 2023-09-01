Study finds kid's screentime can cause developmental delays, some disagree

The JAMA Pediatric Journal released a study last week saying hours of screen time in one-year-olds can later cause developmental delays. But one family disagrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — It's no secret screen time is a huge part of everyone's daily lives in this day in age. But how much is too much for children and where do we draw the line?

The Jama Pediatric Journal released a 2023 study with more than 7,000 mother-and-child pair participants. It concluded that a small percentage of one-year-olds who received one to four hours of screen time had developmental delays in communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem-solving, social and personal skills by the time they were two to four years old.

The Snowden family disagrees by stating that screen time has been extremely beneficial for their 18-month-old son, Thatcher.

"We've seen a, you know, a big difference compared to children his age when it comes to developmental skills, and I think a lot of that contributes to the educational videos that he does watch," says Farriss Snowden, Thatcher's father.

The Snowden's argue it's not the amount of screen time kids get, but the type of content they're absorbing that makes all the difference.

Nonie Snowden, Thatcher's mother adds, "We use a lot of YouTube kids for those educational videos from Miss Rachel, or even Blue's Clues which is very interactive."

They say they don't just hand their son an iPad and walk away.

“We actually get in and interact ourselves and just kind of jump in, as we're in the video as well. And going through those different learning skills such as colors and numbers and animal sounds and things like that," says Nonie Snowden.

While the study found it was a small percentage of kids who faced the developmental delays associated with screen time, experts say they see it on a larger scale in day-to-day life.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device