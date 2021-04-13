Family and law enforcement react to Morgan Nick documentary

Morgan's mother Colleen Nick, FBI agents, as well as Alma police, all say tips regarding the 25-year-old case have been flowing in since the documentary aired.

ALMA, Arkansas — We are hearing from family and police about the latest developments in the Morgan Nick case since the documentary "Still Missing Morgan" aired on Channel 5 this past weekend.

Morgan's mother Colleen Nick, FBI agents, as well as Alma police all, say tips regarding the 25-year-old case have been flowing in since the 90-minute documentary aired. Their hope is somewhere in those leads is the truth that brings Morgan home.

“Our family wishes great courage to that person who knows the truth because we understand that truth might involve someone they care about or someone who’s in their family or someone their close to and coming forward is probably the hardest thing they’ll ever have to do but by doing they can bring justice for Morgan,” Colleen said.

It was a dreadful, but hopeful Saturday night for the Nick family as they watched the reenactment of June 9, 1995, when 6-year-old Morgan Nick was playing just yards away from her mother and within minutes, disappeared.

“Having been there that night and just watching that unfold again was very, very painful and was hard for our family to watch but also positive because we feel like someone here in our area really knows the truth and that is what we are striving for," Colleen said.

The documentary aims to help those remember a key piece of evidence, a red truck with a white camper shell on it. This is the truck Colleen believes took her little girl. Police say they were never able to identify who owned the vehicle.

“Someone else knows that truck and that’s what we’re really counting on is people to understand why we believe this is relevant and why we need them to desperately call us," Colleen said.

25 years later authorities continue to search for answers. The FBI asks for any tips, even if it's the smallest piece of information.

“I think a lot of time people think 'oh the FBI maybe the information I have isn’t that important' let us decide that. Reach out and share the information. Whatever it is. Whatever tips," Connor Hagan with the FBI said.

Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer says you could be a phone call away from bringing Morgan home.

“This case is Alma's case. It’s not my case, it’s not captain's case it’s Alma's case. And we’re doing this for Morgan,” Pointer said.

Colleen wants her daughter to hear and remember this message, “we are still fighting for you and we are coming to get you. We love you and we have never given up on you. We are going to bring you home.”