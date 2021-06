Danny Maestri spent 40-years creating recipes and serving people at the family-owned Mary Maestri's in Tontitown and Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A very familiar face at an old family-owned restaurant has passed away.

Danny Maestri died Friday (June 4) after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Maestri spent 40-years creating recipes and serving people at the family-owned Mary Maestri's in Tontitown and Springdale.