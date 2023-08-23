False fire alarm prompts evacuation at Ramsey Middle School

Officials confirmed the report was a false alarm after students were evacuated from the building.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Ramsey Middle School reported a false fire alarm on the morning of Aug. 23 which caused students to be evacuated from the building.

Students had not reached the school's storm shelter when the alarm was canceled.

According to school officials, the alarm might have been triggered by a possible malfunction of the alarm system.

Parents are being informed of the incident.

