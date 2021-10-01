Falling water levels on Beaver Lake causing some hazards for boaters

Officials say hazards that have been underwater all summer long are now either exposed or just under the water's surface.

ROGERS, Ark. — With the lack of rain recently, Beaver Lake is experiencing a fall in water levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is cautioning boaters to be aware of potential hazards due to the falling water levels on the lake.

USACE officials say hazards that have been underwater all summer long are now either exposed or just under the water's surface. Hazards could include rocks or limbs that are now exposed due to the fall in water levels.

To safely use lakes and rivers for recreation, USACE says you should take the following precautions:

Slow down

Use a depth finder

Wear a life jacket

dress for the weather

File a float plan with friends or family

If you have any questions, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479- 636-1210 ext. 1210.