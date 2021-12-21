Fallen Little Rock firefighter's family gets mortgage paid in full by nonprofit

Little Rock Fire Chief Edward Karriem died after commanding crews at a house fire in February 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The family of a Little Rock firefighter who lost his life in February 2021 is getting their mortgage paid for in full with the help of a nonprofit honoring first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Little Rock Fire Chief Edward Karriem was 41-years-old when he died after commanding crews at a house fire on Stardust Trail on the morning of February 13.

Edward, who was a 17-year veteran of the city fire department, was the father of four daughters and the husband of Denise.

"It brings me great joy even in this sad time to know that Edward can rest easy knowing that his family will always have a place to call home," Denise said when the nonprofit, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, announced the donation.

Tunnels to Towers is an organization created after New York Firefighter Stephen Siller died in the attacks on September 11.

This year alone, the organization has paid 135 mortgages to families of fallen first responders.

“Thanks to the generosity of Americans across the country, Tunnel to Towers is able to ensure Denise Karriem and their four daughters are able to stay in the home they shared with Edward forever.,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

For more information on Tunnel to Towers and their support for America’s veterans, fallen first responders, and Gold Star families, visit the organization's website.