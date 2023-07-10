Fall Square to Square Bike Ride takes place this weekend

The family-friendly event took riders down the Razorback Greenway from Bentonville to Fayetteville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One of the biggest recreational cycling races in our area took place on Saturday, Oct. 7.

It's called the Square to Square Bike Ride. The family-friendly event took riders down the Razorback Greenway from Bentonville to Fayetteville. Cyclists rode more than 30 miles on the bike ride.

The biannual tradition started in 2015. The spring race starts at Fayetteville Square and the fall race which took place this weekend starts in Bentonville.

To register for the spring ride, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device