Fall Cleanup Campaign coming up in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian Countywide Fall Cleanup Campaign is set to begin next month.
The campaign is in partnership with the Great American Cleanup and will be held every Saturday in September. The campaign encourages residents to dispose of illegal trash at dumpster sites that will be located throughout the city.
Cleanup sites schedule
- Sept. 2: Midlands - County Park / Bob Boyer Park Hwy 45
- Sept. 9: Milltown Washburn Fire Station
- Sept. 16: White Bluff Fire Station located at 2731 Gate Nine Road
- Sept 23: Greenwood Road Yard
- Sept. 30: Lavaca Rural Rodeo Arena Parking Lot at Rodeo Arena Road.
The dumpster sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. To use the dumpsters, you must prove residency through an Arkansas driver's license. Officials say residents in the county whose city does not have a cleanup site can use any of these sites.
Electronics
An E-waste trailer will be available for electronics such as computers, TVs, or other items that aren't allowed at the dumpster sites.
Tires
Tires are not accepted at the cleanup campaign. Officials say residents are allowed to dispose up to four tires without rims for free during the campaign at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren on from weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more questions on tire disposal, you can call John Spence at 479-652-3705.
Nonacceptable items:
- TVs
- computers
- yard waste (grass, leaves and brush)
- used oil
- batteries
- hazardous or toxic wastes
- cleaning chemicals
- herbicides or pesticides
- paints or liquids of any kind
- fluorescent bulbs
- freon containing appliances
- burn barrels
Officials say an employee will be at the sites at all times to make sure all items are acceptable. There will be a designated area for appliances and refrigerators without compressors. This event is for residents only and commercial disposal is not accepted.
