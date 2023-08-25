Fall Cleanup Campaign coming up in Sebastian County

The campaign is in partnership with the Great American Cleanup and will be held every Saturday in September.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian Countywide Fall Cleanup Campaign is set to begin next month.

The campaign is in partnership with the Great American Cleanup and will be held every Saturday in September. The campaign encourages residents to dispose of illegal trash at dumpster sites that will be located throughout the city.

Cleanup sites schedule

The dumpster sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. To use the dumpsters, you must prove residency through an Arkansas driver's license. Officials say residents in the county whose city does not have a cleanup site can use any of these sites.

Electronics

An E-waste trailer will be available for electronics such as computers, TVs, or other items that aren't allowed at the dumpster sites.

Tires

Tires are not accepted at the cleanup campaign. Officials say residents are allowed to dispose up to four tires without rims for free during the campaign at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren on from weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more questions on tire disposal, you can call John Spence at 479-652-3705.

Nonacceptable items:

TVs

computers

yard waste (grass, leaves and brush)

used oil

batteries

hazardous or toxic wastes

cleaning chemicals

herbicides or pesticides

paints or liquids of any kind

fluorescent bulbs

freon containing appliances

burn barrels

Officials say an employee will be at the sites at all times to make sure all items are acceptable. There will be a designated area for appliances and refrigerators without compressors. This event is for residents only and commercial disposal is not accepted.

