Armyworms on the attack in western Arkansas pastures

Most years, when the region saw an intense week of snow like what happened in 2021, armyworms wouldn't be an issue. Not this summer, though.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cattle producers in Arkansas are being encouraged to scout their fields after many fall armyworms were spotted. February's deep freeze seems to have had little impact on the invasive pest.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture says that armyworms search out tender plants to eat and can turn a lush pasture barren in nearly a day.

“Right now, we’re seeing populations well above treatment thresholds in southern, southwestern and western Arkansas from Mena into Fort Smith and Van Buren,” said Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “We’re seeing reports in north-central regions like Cleburne County over into Greene County.

Armyworm numbers have been increasing each week over the past month. Heavily fertilized bermudagrass hayfields, irrigated bermudagrass hayfields, hayfields where singalgrass is present, and newly planted bermudagrass and crabgrass fields have seen the highest number of the insects.

“It’s a pretty intense year,” Loftin said. “It’s a shocker.”

“If we look at the temperatures we had in February, we would’ve expected more winter mortality," Loftin said.

John Jennings, professor and extension forage specialist for the UA Systems Division of Agriculture, said many infestations are being reported.

“Often the armyworm moths are attracted to the most tender growing forage, so new growth on recently cut hay fields, well-managed pastures and newly planted summer forages like millet, sorghum/sudan, and crabgrass are at greatest risk,” he said.

Damage from the fall armyworms may often show up as light-colored grass tips similar to frost or as small patches of green tissue missing from grass surfaces.