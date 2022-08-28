Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

Fayetteville police told 5NEWS that despite the boy being shot multiple times, he expected to survive.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly.

“You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, witnesses heard multiple shots fired. Many say a fight broke out between teenagers, moments before the gunfire.

"We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything and there was dust picked up from all the people running and people we're saying shooter's here, there's been a shot. And so were like someone's shooting the place up, we gotta go," said McMillian.

"All I remember seeing was people scattering and there were kids separating from their parents and it was just like a nightmare because you didn't know after it was one person or if you know somebody was trying to have a mass shooting going on," said Emily Franks, witness.

Franks says she was going to get on a ride but saw multiple people fighting one male. Prior to the heated confrontation, Franks says she had a feeling the situation was going to escalate.

“Teenagers were crying because you know they knew these people. It was just horrible,” Franks recalled.

Fayetteville police say a boy under 18 was shot and has minor injuries despite being shot multiple times

“It definitely was a scary situation. It is scary for everyone who was involved out there you know they're out at the county fair to have a good time and a group of individuals decide to have a fight within the middle of the fair and introduce a firearm into that fight, so it definitely was a scary scene,” said Sergeant Murphy.

Friday night’s shooting left many parents anxious about taking their kids to the fair.

“It's very frustrating to have to think twice whenever your child goes somewhere to think that something like that is going to happen you can’t really predict it or prepare for it,” Rochelle Bailey said.

Rochelle Bailey is the mother of a 13-year-old boy, who was at the fair. She said going forward she would like to see stricter safety measures upon entry.

“I would like for the sheriff’s department to pat people down of course as a parent, but I have to think realistically and think about their bandwidth and their capabilities. I definitely wouldn’t feel safe with my son going back to the fair,” said Bailey

Most of the witnesses I spoke to said they were mostly annoyed that their evening of fun was ruined due to senseless gun violence. Fayetteville police did say they had officers there as security Friday night and moving forward there will be an increase in patrols and increased security.

Fayetteville police are asking anyone who may have details or took video before or after the shooting to contact them. you can call Fayetteville police at 479-587-3555. The department also says you can share any video by messaging the Fayetteville Arkansas police department Facebook page.

