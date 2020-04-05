Facebook group hosts 'Adopt-A-Teacher in the River Valley' event for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8 and a time to show support and love for our local teachers.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Facebook group ‘River Valley Adopt-A-Teacher For Teacher Appreciation Week' is encouraging the community to adopt a teacher in the River Valley.

May 4-8 is teacher appreciation week this year and a time to show support and love for teachers.

Teachers are being asked to complete a survey about themselves and to post it, making themselves available for adoption.

To adopt a local teacher, scroll through the posts to find a teacher to adopt, comment that you’re adopting them on their post, and then send them a private message asking for their contact information.

The group writes, “Let’s show them how much we appreciate them! Shopping local, especially at small businesses in the river valley is highly encouraged. So are just sweet handmade gifts and notes.”

You may adopt more than one teacher, but teachers can only be adopted once, so if you claim someone, make sure to follow through with your support.