Extended evening COVID vaccinations available in Benton, Washington Counties this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council is offering three clinics this week for first or second doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Clinics will be held in both Benton and Washington counties, including a Thursday clinic at the Northwest Arkansas Mall with extended evening hours.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will also be accepted. The vaccinations are free. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register here.

“We are pursuing all of the options we can to make our clinics as accessible as possible to the population of Northwest Arkansas,” said Ryan Cork, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Council’s Health Care Transformation Division. “We are doing this for the sole purpose of helping our community.”

Volunteers are still needed for Thursday’s clinic in Fayetteville. Those interested can sign up here.

If you need help registering for a Northwest Arkansas Council vaccine clinic, call (479) 334-2929.

This week’s clinic details are as follows:

Clinic 1 - Washington County:

April 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas Mall in former Sears Service Center in Fayetteville.

Clinic 2 – Benton County:

April 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C at 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Lowell

Clinic 3 – Benton County:

April 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C at 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Lowell

