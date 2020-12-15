Extended COVID-19 leave approved for Fort Smith Public School employees

Employees may use the leave before regular sick leave if an employee is unable to telework and has tested positive or is identified as a probable close contact.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With federal and state leave associated with the COVID-19 pandemic set to expire at the end of the month, the Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) Board of Education on Monday (Dec. 14) adopted a resolution providing up to 10 days of District COVID leave.

The District will provide these additional leave days to employees who test positive for the COVID virus or because they were quarantined as a close contact by the district, a medical professional or the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Incoming FSPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski said, “We believe that it is important to encourage employees to quarantine when required without having to fear any insurmountable loss of district sick leave.

This provision approved by the board tonight is designed to close any gap that may be present until additional federal or state COVID-19 leave is renewed, extended or replaced.”