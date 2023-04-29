Exploring the River Valley | List of Attractions

Check out this list of places you can visit in the River Valley!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking for something to do in the River Valley? There are many things to choose from near you. Here's a list of places you can check out!

Historic:

Kid Friendly:

Active

Civil Axe Throwing - Fort Smith

Vertical Horizons Climbing Gym

Fort Smith Farmer's Market

Gator Golf - Ben Geren Park

Hiking Trails / Rivers / Lakes

Lee Creek - Van Buren

Buren Lake Alma

Lake Alma Hiking Trail

Fort Smith Riverfront Trail

Relaxed:

Bakery District

Chapter on Main

Janet Huckabee Nature Center

Parks:

River Front Park

Ross Pendegraft Park - Fort Smith

Carol Ann Cross Park - Fort Smith

Creekmore Park - Fort Smith

Martin Luther King Park

Ben Geren Regional Park

Tilles Park

If you're willing to drive a bit further, check out our list of favorite spots in Northwest Arkansas!

Do you have a favorite place you like to go to that isn't listed here? Send us your suggestions at news@kfsm.com!

















