Exploring the River Valley | List of Attractions

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking for something to do in the River Valley? There are many things to choose from near you. Here's a list of places you can check out!
Historic:
- McCoy Park at West End
- Chaffee Barbershop Museum
- Fort Smith Trolley Museum
- Fort Smith National Historic Site
- Clayton House - Fort Smith
- Miss Laura's Visitor Center - Victorian Mansion - Fort Smith
- Fort Smith Museum of History
- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum
- Van Buren River Valley Museum Association
- Popeye Statue - Alma
Kid Friendly:
- Parrot Island Waterpark (Seasonal)
- Fort Smith Escape Room
- Great Escape Mystery Rooms - VB
- The Arcade of Fort Smith
- The Box Arcade VB
- Chuck E. Cheese - Fort Smith
- Cre8tive Arts Network - Fort Smith
- Alma Aquatic Park (Seasonal)
Active
- Civil Axe Throwing - Fort Smith
- Vertical Horizons Climbing Gym
- Fort Smith Farmer's Market
- Gator Golf - Ben Geren Park
Hiking Trails / Rivers / Lakes
Relaxed:
- Bakery District
- Chapter on Main
- Janet Huckabee Nature Center
Parks:
- River Front Park
- Ross Pendegraft Park - Fort Smith
- Carol Ann Cross Park - Fort Smith
- Creekmore Park - Fort Smith
- Martin Luther King Park
- Ben Geren Regional Park
- Tilles Park
If you're willing to drive a bit further, check out our list of favorite spots in Northwest Arkansas!
Do you have a favorite place you like to go to that isn't listed here? Send us your suggestions at news@kfsm.com!
