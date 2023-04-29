x
Exploring the River Valley | List of Attractions

Check out this list of places you can visit in the River Valley!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking for something to do in the River Valley? There are many things to choose from near you. Here's a list of places you can check out!

Historic: 

Kid Friendly: 

Active

Hiking Trails / Rivers / Lakes

  • Lee Creek - Van Buren
  • Lake Alma
  • Lake Alma Hiking Trail
  • Fort Smith Riverfront Trail

Relaxed:

Parks: 

  • River Front Park
  • Ross Pendegraft Park - Fort Smith
  • Carol Ann Cross Park - Fort Smith
  • Creekmore Park - Fort Smith
  • Martin Luther King Park
  • Ben Geren Regional Park
  • Tilles Park

If you're willing to drive a bit further, check out our list of favorite spots in Northwest Arkansas!

Do you have a favorite place you like to go to that isn't listed here? Send us your suggestions at news@kfsm.com! 



