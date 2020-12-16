Experience Fayetteville to host ‘Pop-Up Lounge’ Dec. 17-18 off Dickson Street

A snow machine will be on hand, Santa’s sleigh will be set up for holiday photos and on Dec. 17, two performances of “A Christmas Carol” will be streamed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another installment of Experience Fayetteville’s “Pop-Up Lounge” series is set to take place in Downtown Fayetteville with the goal of providing a fun, safe way to support local restaurants and bars.

On Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 the lounge will be located in the N. School Ave. parking lot behind the Dickson St. Bookshop and Kingfish from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is free to enter.

On Dec. 17, Experience Fayetteville is partnering with TheatreSquared to stream two performances of “A Christmas Carol,” the first beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the second immediately following.

A snow machine will be on hand, Santa’s sleigh will be set up for holiday photos and the Lights of the Ozarks will be taking place nearby on the Historic Downtown Square.

Another partner for the two-day event is Holidaze, a holiday-themed cocktail bar located outside the Walton Arts Center and put on by Maxine’s Tap Room.

Chloe Bell, Experience Fayetteville community engagement coordinator, said, “These fun events are a great way to ‘support local’ by enjoying food or drinks from locally owned businesses, but would prefer to sit in an outdoor environment.”

Enjoying open-air seating in a tented area, guests can enjoy food and drink orders from local restaurants and bars participating in the Outdoor Refreshment Area (ORA).

Fayetteville’s ORA enables guests 21 and older wearing an official ORA wristband to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in designated cups within the boundary of the district.

Tables are spaced out under lighted, heated tents for groups of two, four or six, and guests are asked to wear masks until they are seated. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry. Also, Experience Fayetteville staff will be on hand to sanitize tables between use.