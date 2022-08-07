Biden's executive order on abortion access | What it means for Arkansas

People on both sides of the issue respond to the executive order and what it means for Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — After President Biden signed an executive order Friday, July 8, protecting some abortion access, 5NEWS found out what that means for Arkansas.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains applauded the executive order and said it reaffirmed that reproductive care including abortion should be safe, legal and accessible.

Republican Senator Jason Rapert says the president is weaponizing the Department of Justice against the Supreme Court and states across the country. He thinks signing this executive order is something the President will regret.

“It seems to me that Joe Biden has decided that he doesn’t like what the Supreme Court has said and he’s going to do everything he can to undermine that, in fact I believe it’s going to spawn more litigation and you will probably see lower courts begin to strike down what the federal government is doing,” he said.

Last week Senator Rapert told us his organization, the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, was drafting legislation to prevent people from trafficking women across state lines for abortions. He says the Supreme Court says the states have the right to regulate or prohibit abortion no matter what the president says.

“We need to do everything we can to stop the end-run around the abortion ban so that we can stop chemical abortions through mail delivery and also stop the abortion trafficking industry that is trying to rear its head in our country,” he said.

In a statement from Planned Parenthood Great Plains, President and CEO Emily Wales, says these past few weeks have shed light on the worry, fear and confusion many our facing having had their rights taken away overnight. She goes on to say in part…

“Elected officials from every level of government should safeguard the ability to access care and combat misinformation about contraception and life-saving treatments for patients with ectopic and other pregnancy complications. While patients can no longer access abortion care in three of the four states we serve, planned parenthood great plains doors remain open for other services, and we continue to deliver compassionate care to all,” she said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson calls the president’s remarks today about states who protect life misleading. He says the president’s attack on the Supreme Court and disrespect for the role of states further divides our country. He also says there has been incorrect information about Arkansas’ trigger law. The law does not impact contraception or treatment for an ectopic pregnancy.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued this statement on the issue:

“Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court correctly ruled that the Roe decision was wrong the day it was decided almost 50 years ago,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Despite President Biden’s grandstanding, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. In Arkansas, we will always protect life!”

