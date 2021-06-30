A person was seen jogging down a street when an SUV swerved off the road, ran over a lawn at the corner and hit him.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — An investigation and search for suspect(s) are underway Wednesday after a jogger was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night.

New Britain police responded to the area of East Street at the intersection with Belden Street around 7 p.m. on calls of a person hit by a car.

A 53-year-old New Britain man, running on the sidewalk, was struck by an Audi stolen out of Hartford, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his identity.

Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera was shared exclusively with FOX61. That disturbing video captured the entire incident.

The man was seen jogging down East Street when an SUV, racing down Belden Street, swerved off the road, ran over the lawn at the corner and ultimately hit that jogger.

New Britain PD says the investigation is ongoing and the public's help is needed in identifying the two occupants of the stolen vehicle.

The suspects are described as:

Light skinned male, mid to late teens, thin build, dark colored hair with a white t-shirt and blue shorts, black sneakers

Black male, mid to late teens, thin build, wearing a dark colored face mask, light colored shorts and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Blackmore at 860 826-3131 or call the anonymous tip line at 860 826-3199.

