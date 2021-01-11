x
Ex-Arkansas senator seeks retrial of corruption conviction

The request comes after claims that the FBI coerced former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson into giving incriminating information about former Sen. Jon Woods.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator convicted in 2018 of corruption-related charges is pushing forward with a request for a new trial. 

Attorney Lee D. Short of North Little Rock filed notice Wednesday that his client, former Sen. Jon Woods, will take his request for a new trial to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The request for a retrial comes after claims that the FBI coerced former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson into giving incriminating information about Woods that should have been protected by attorney-client privilege.

