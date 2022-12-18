Every Soul Matters Ministries works to help the unhoused community ahead of harsh winter weather

Each month non-profit 'Every Soul Matters Ministries' sets up at Walker Park in Fayetteville to support those experiencing homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures in the 30s this weekend it’s only expected to get colder in the coming days.

Those experiencing homelessness often have to brave the elements.

"We've lost so many to this cold weather," said Shandon Samuels, who is experiencing homelessness. "And the harsh conditions of what being homeless in Fayetteville, Arkansas is."

"This is my home," Samuels said speaking about Walker Park.

He and his fiancé have been experiencing homelessness since last June.

"We're not bad guys, we're just trying to find our way," said Samuels.

As they work to find their way, they and others are finding help from “Every Soul Matters Ministries.”

"These people are our family," said Founder and Director of Every Soul Matters Ministries, Bradley Clyne. "They're not immediate blood family but you know, family has got to be bigger than that."

On the third Saturday of each month his ministry visits Walker Park.

"See, the key for us is to be consistent," Cylne said. "So, if it's raining, snowing or storming, we would've been here anyway."

"It's just something every month to look forward to," Samuels said. "We can get a meal, a shower, clothes, healthcare."

The free healthcare is in the form of a free check-up from the Community Clinic's medical clinic. The organization provides HIV testing and more.

"Community Clinic, I praise them for what they do," said Samuels.

The organization also allows free Uber rides for check-ups at the Clinic, according to Clyne.

Samuels says he is also extremely thankful for Every Soul Matters.

"So, please, don't stop," Samuels said while getting emotional. "Keep going. keep doing what the Lord wants you to do and keep helping folks like me and my girlfriend."

Samuel is for them, but asks the City of Fayetteville to do more.

"Build more spots for homeless shelters," Samuels said.

Every Soul Matters is expected to be at Walker Park Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. The non-profit says during the winter months it tries to place focus on providing people with coats and blankets.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device